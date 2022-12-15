The flicks and the tricks took his breath away. So did the pass which created Billy Sharp’s first goal of the season.

But when Sheffield United continue their push for promotion, with an awkward journey to Wigan Athletic on Monday, manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to see an improvement in Iliman Ndiaye’s work off the ball after picking fault with his performance against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Making good on his promise to “keep on pushing” the 22-year-old, who impressed for Senegal during their appearance at this winter’s World Cup, Heckingbottom said: “You could tell he’s not been with us for a while. His work rate was excellent, as it always is. Some of the tactical stuff, some of the decisions he made and was taking up, he can get better at. I’m really looking forward to working with him again, getting back into him and brushing up on stuff.”

Rather than being interpreted as a criticism of Ndiaye’s contribution to a result which saw United begin their preparations for the trip to Greater Manchester ranked second in the table, Heckingbottom’s comment reflects the belief he has in a player who, despite being less than two full seasons into his senior career, has now announced himself to a global audience. Speaking earlier this term, both Heckingbottom and Ndiaye’s team mate Anel Ahmedhodzic insisted the attacker is destined to reach the “very top” of the game with the former attributing his improved displays this term to the fact his “magic” now has “an end product”. Ensuring Ndiaye’s ability on the ball translates into either a goal for the youngster himself - he has scored nine for United since August - or an opportunity for a colleague could hold the key to beating opponents starting life under Kolo Toure. The two-time Premier League winner, who also lifted the Scottish Premiership title before hanging-up his boots, took charge of Athletic towards the end of last month and will be taking charge of his first home match since replacing Leam Richardson.

“Everyone knows how highly I rate Iliman,” Heckingbottom said. “I’ve never pretended otherwise. I also know how good he can be in all aspects, and that’s why we’ll keep driving him.”

Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye has been told to show greater attention to the tactical details when Sheffield United face Wigan Athletic: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom is a huge admirer of Iliman Ndiaye, and a hard task master too: Andrew Yates / Sportimage