Only 21 months after making his debut for the club, Ndiaye looks set to start Senegal’s game against England tomorrow as they battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The youngster was summoned to Qatar by Aliou Cisse having scored nine times in only 21 outings for United this term, helping them climb to second in the table ahead of next weekend’s meeting with Huddersfield Town.

An important figure in Ndiaye’s development, having overseen Bramall Lane’s development squad before taking permanent charge of the senior squad last term, Heckingbottom said: “I’m going to enjoy watching Iliman except for when he gets into the last 16. Getting to know him and his family, understanding the journey he’s been on, I will probably be a little bit emotional. I’m desperate for him to do well. We’ve found a role for Iliman and taught him the game.”

Having produced an impressive cameo performance against the host nation, Ndiaye helped lay the foundations for Senegal’s victory over the South Americans which set up their clash with Gareth Southgate’s side. His progress is remarkable given that he enrolled on United’s academy programme following a spell at non-league Boreham Wood after being overlooked by several Premier League teams.

Insisting that Ndiaye has yet to fulfil his potential, despite becoming one of the most talked about players in Africa, Heckingbottom said: “He’s responded to all the challenges we’ve set him and looed everyone in the eye. When I first came in, I had to go after some of the young lads a bit in terms of changing their application and how they were training. Iliman’s journey has been a great one but it’s still my job to get after him.”

“We want more from Iliman and there is plenty more to come from him as well,” added Heckingbottom. “He’s still got things to learn and things he can become even better at. But looking at how he’s come on since I first met him, it’s a great story.”

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye in action for Senegal at the World Cup: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is proud of Iliman Ndiaye's progress: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage