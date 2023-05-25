Sheffield United will use the progress Tommy Doyle and James McAtee made whilst on loan at Bramall Lane last season as a recruiting tool this summer, as manager Paul Heckingbottom looks to make Bramall Lane the ‘go to’ destination for up-and-coming talent.

Signed on loan from Manchester City at the beginning of last season, the midfielders both played important roles in United’s promotion from the Championship, making a combined total of 81 appearances in all competitions.

With circumstances behind the scenes limiting the amount of money which has been placed at his disposal to prepare a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League, Heckingbottom is again expected to focus much of his attention on the temporary and free transfer markets. Part of the plan he has designed to try and beat the financial odds revolves around making United a hub not only for youngsters looking to build professional careers but also those on the cusp of the starting eleven at some of the country’s leading clubs. McAtee, who Heckingbottom would like to try and lure back to South Yorkshire, has since been offered a new contract at the Etihad Stadium while another former loanee, Morgan Gibbs-White, secured a multi-million pound move to Nottingham Forest following a successful spell with United.

“I believe we’ve got a lot to offer,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “And one of those is that we’ve shown we’re willing to give people an opportunity.”

United liaised closely with City officials to guide Doyle and McAtee through their placements, with members of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff known to have been impressed by the working environment at the Randox Health Academy. If neither McAtee or Doyle don’t return - at least one would have to be bought in order for that dream to become a reality - then Heckingbottom hopes their reports could persuade Guardiola to trust them with nurturing more of City’s prospects in the future.

“I know they were pleased with how things have gone,” Heckingbottom said. “They sent people over regularly but that’s what happens, because they want to keep a track on things and how they are going - exactly the same as we do when our lads go out.”

Tommy Doyle (centre) and James McAtee (right) during Sheffield United's promotion parade: Paul Thomas /Sportimage