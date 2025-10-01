In-form Hull City striker Oli McBurnie will miss Chris Wilder’s presence in the Sheffield United dugout this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City striker Oli McBurnie believes Sheffield United will miss manager Chris Wilder’s presence on the touchline for Saturday’s Championship clash at the MKM Stadium.

Wilder could face the prospect of a three-game ban from the technical area after being sent-off following the conclusion of the first half of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly frustrated with elements of the officiating in the first 45 minutes, Wilder, as he walked towards the tunnel, kicked a football into the Tony Currie Stand, inadvertently striking a Blades supporter. The United boss immediately went over to apologise and make sure the supporter was okay.

However, he was shown a red card by referee Adam Herczeg and consequently forced to watch the second half from the stands, meaning he now faces the possibility of being banned from the touchline for up to the next three games.

Although McBurnie, who played under Wilder at Bramall Lane on more than 70 occasions, has suggested the latter’s absence from the touchline will weaken his former club, he has admitted he will miss that added spice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie addresses Wilder’s red card

"I think it will be a miss for them, if I am honest,” McBurnie said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post. "Having the ‘gaffer’ there; he’s scary and makes you run more!

"I’m a bit disappointed because I would have liked him to be there as well. I didn’t see what happened (the incident), but it didn’t look too much of a red card to me. But that’s the gaffer; he’s on the edge, but the best at the motivation side of it.

"He knows how to get the best out of his players, so I think not having him there will be hard for them. But they have some top, top players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spent some five years there, which is a lot of time to spend at a club and made some great memories there.

"A lot of people are friends for life; not just the manager and coaching staff, but a lot of people behind the scenes who are really good people. It will be nice to see them before and after the game, but genuinely when I am on the pitch, it’s just going to be another game we want to win.”