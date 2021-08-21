Sheffield United: Huddersfield Town made to "suffer" in victory at Bramall Lane, says Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan: Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

Town finished the game with 29 per cent of the ball, but took all three points back to West Yorkshire with them after Levi Colwill’s late winner in front of their jubilant fans in the away end.

United had earlier looked to seal a point when Billy Sharp finished well in the second minute of five added on, before Colwill’s dramatic intervention extended Slavisa Jokanović’s wait for a first league win as Blades boss.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They made us suffer a lot and made us defend a lot of the time,” Corberan said.

“We only had 30 per cent of the ball so we had to dig deep. But we started to create chances late on that made us feel we could harm them.

"We weren't able to defend that lead but we came back and got another off a long ball and a corner.

“It was a very tough game, we defended a lot of time in the game so we had to work a lot in defence.”

Meanwhile, Jokanović is confident that his United side will be “at a different level soon” after today’s defeat.

“It’s really hard moment for us,” Jokanović said. “All the game we tried to be positive.