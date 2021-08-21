Couple of nervy moments, looks low on confidence: Sheffield United player ratings from 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town

Ben Davies of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United got back into the game when substitute Billy Sharp equalised in injury time, but Town prevailed when Harry Toffolo squared for Levi Colwill to tap home and send the travelling fans behind that goal crazy.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...

Wes Foderingham 5

Handed his chance to stand in for the departed Aaron Ramsdale, Foderingham endured a couple of nervy moments – including a risky pass through the lines and once when he let the cross bounce and bundled over his opponent outside his area, escaping a foul being given. Did well to save Koroma’s initial effort for the Town opener, but couldn’t prevent the second going past him – nor the injury time winner

George Baldock 7

Was clapped off the pitch after fronting up to the Kop and deservedly so. Looked a constant threat down the right hand side and did his fair share of defensive work too, at one stage making up a 15-yard deficit to close down Danny Ward and launch another attack for his side.

Chris Basham 5

Back in his preferred position on the right of a back three, Basham looked more comfortable than he did in a four and it allowed him to drive forward as we have become accustomed to.

John Egan 5

Did what he had to do for the most part, tidying up behind Basham and Davies when he needed to. But will be disappointed how his defence looked all at sea for both Town goals

Ben Davies 6

Made his United debut after signing on loan from Liverpool and looked composed on the ball. Had a first-half shot on his left foot after the situation opened up for him, but he hit it over the Town bar.

Rhys Norrington-Davies 5

Also pulling on the Blades shirt for the first time in a league game, the Welsh international always wanted to take the positive option on the ball and got forward at will. May have been a little fortunate not to concede a penalty when he bundled over Campbell in the box, before making way for Osborn.

Oliver Norwood 6

Used the ball well early on, spreading it nicely and getting United forward, but he also gave it away in a dangerous area in the second half and will have been relieved to see Norrington-Davies snuff out the danger. His set-pieces were ineffective but completed 90 per cent of his passes and won almost all his duels, too

John Fleck 5

Got forward more in the opening five minutes here than in 90 at West Brom, drawing a foul after breaking the lines and ghosting past a couple of Town midfielders. But couldn’t keep it up for the entire game and was replaced

Sander Berge 7

Looked the most threatening of United’s midfielders as he ghosted past opponents, but also held his hands up to apologise after losing possession too easily to Campbell and seeing him shoot just wide.

Rhian Brewster 5

Did well to pressurise Sarr and win the ball back in a dangerous position after noticeably pressing more aggressively from kick-off. Looked lively but couldn’t test Nicholls and was replaced by Sharp

Oli McBurnie 5

Looked to have been handed a good chance when Brewster dispossessed Sarr, but he elected to pass backwards rather than turn goalwards and was offside anyway. Possibly indicative of the confidence levels in United’s squad at the minute? Looked more confident when he attempted an overhead kick towards the end of the first half, though, and forced Nicholls to head wide. Did well in build-up to Sharp’s goal

Subs

Billy Sharp 6

Came on for Brewster and had a good opening to drag the Blades level late on, but his volley on the turn was straight at Nicholls. Did eventually find a way past him with a good finish on his left foot, but it wasn’t enough to secure a point

David McGoldrick 5

Had a hand in Sharp’s equaliser after coming off the bench

Ben Osborn 5