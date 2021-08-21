Slavisa Jokanovic confident Sheffield United will improve soon after defeat to Huddersfield Town
Slavisa Jokanović is confident that his Sheffield United side will be “at a different level soon” after their 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town this afternoon extended his wait for a first league win in charge of the Blades.
United looked to have sealed a point against their Yorkshire rivals when Billy Sharp came off the bench to cancel out Josh Koroma’s equaliser.
But Town had the last laugh when Harry Toffolo crossed for Levi Colwill to tap home the winner in front of their travelling fans, leaving the Blades with one point from their opening four league games.
“It’s really hard moment for us,” Jokanović said. “All the game we tried to be positive.
“It wasn’t easy to lift ourselves mentally [after losing 4-0 at West Brom in midweek] and I believed we could have time to win the game after [equalising].
“Some strange situation happened in the box and they scored the goal. It’s a hard moment for us.
“We tried to attack the area. We didn’t find it easy to create the chances and I can understand all the criticism of my players and myself.
“The situation is in our hands. I trust in my work and my process, and I trust we will be at a different level soon.”
“It was a strange game for us, I need to find some positivity for my players and I must be proud and strong and explain my position,” Jokanović added.
“We have not started how we want to, the crowd expect more from us and I know they are not happy.”