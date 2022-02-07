Steve Bruce of Sheffield United in action against Crystal Palace during his playing days at United: Phil Cole /Allsport

Sheffield United: How Steve Bruce did in first matches for Newcastle United, Aston Villa and the rest ahead of West Brom bow

Sheffield United will once again lock horns with their former player and manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday evening, when the former Manchester United defender kicks off his West Bromwich Albion reign at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:33 pm

Bruce cut his managerial teeth at United after being appointed player/manager, before growing disillusioned with the Blades board and resigning.

He has gone on to enjoy a long managerial career since, and was appointed West Brom’s new boss recently after the Blades’ promotion rivals sacked ex-Barnsley manager Valérien Ismaël.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition,” Bruce said.

New dad Bogle not resting on laurels despite joy on and off pitch

“It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.

“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.

“I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”

Everything you need to know as United take on Bruce’s West Brom

Bruce’s first match in charge, as fate would have it, is at Bramall Lane. So we had a look back at his managerial career, to see how he fared in every one of his first games so far, as he prepares to return to where it all began all those years ago in 1998 …

1. Sheffield United – Won, 2-1 v Swindon

Bruce’s managerial tenure got off to a winning start as the Blades beat Swindon Town 2-1 at home, thanks to goals from Graham Stuart and Vas Borbokis. He won 22 of his 55 games in charge, a win percentage of 40 per cent

2. Huddersfield Town – Lost, 3-1 v QPR

Bruce couldn’t repeat the trick at Huddersfield Town after being appointed at United’s Yorkshire neighbours, as they went down 3-1 to a QPR side including future Blades Wayne Allison and Chris Lucketti. Bruce’s win percentage at Town was 38 per cent

3. Wigan Athletic – Lost, 3-1 v Brentford

Bruce’s first spell at Wigan began with defeat, a 3-1 reverse against Brentford – who went 3-0 up with second-half goals from Paul Gibbs (50), Lloyd Owusu (53) and Scott Partridge (61). Bruce won three of the eight games he managed in his short first spell

4. Crystal Palace – Won, 3-2 v Rotherham

Bruce returned to winning ways in his first game after being appointed by Palace, beating Rotherham in a thrilling start to life at Selhurst Park. He only managed 18 games for Palace but won 11 of them

