Bruce cut his managerial teeth at United after being appointed player/manager, before growing disillusioned with the Blades board and resigning.
He has gone on to enjoy a long managerial career since, and was appointed West Brom’s new boss recently after the Blades’ promotion rivals sacked ex-Barnsley manager Valérien Ismaël.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition,” Bruce said.
“It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.
“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.
“I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”
Bruce’s first match in charge, as fate would have it, is at Bramall Lane. So we had a look back at his managerial career, to see how he fared in every one of his first games so far, as he prepares to return to where it all began all those years ago in 1998 …
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor