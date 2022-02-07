The Blades are on a three-game winning streak and are just three points off sixth-placed Albion, who appointed Steve Bruce as their new manager this week after Valérien Ismaël was sacked.

Bruce began his management career at Bramall Lane in 1998 and has since managed 10 different clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United have a golden opportunity to make up further ground on the Championship play-off places when they take on West Brom. (photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

He has targeted a fifth promotion to the Premier League with the West Midlands club, who were relegated with United last season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

What time does Sheffield United vs West Brom kick-off?

Sheffield United vs West Brom kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs West Brom team news

Morgan Gibbs-White could return for the Blades after returning to full training last week and subsequently declaring himself available for Friday’s game against Birmingham City, for which he was not selected.

Speaking last week, United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “We need to be patient. He’s back in full training. I enjoy working with him and we know what he can bring. We’ve all seen it.

“So, obviously, we want to be using him as quickly as possible.”

West Brom striker Daryl Dike remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Is Sheffield United vs West Brom on TV?

Sheffield United vs West Brom will be shown on Sky Sports Red Button.

Coverage will begin at 7.40pm.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

Leigh Doughty is the match referee. He will be assisted by Nick Greenhalgh and James Wilson.

The fourth official is Rebecca Welch.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield United – 7/5

Draw – 9/4