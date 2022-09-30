The subject of those talks, between the Championship leaders’ manager and his assistants Jack Lester and Stuart McCall, was how to cope in the absence of one of the club’s most influential performers. Particularly given that a number of other defenders, including Ciaran Clark and Jack Robinson, are still confined to the treatment room.

“We all discuss it,” Heckingbottom told The Star, confirming coaching staff at Bramall Lane adopt a collaborative approach towards solving problems such as the one caused by Ahmedhodzic’s absence. “At the end of the day, it’s my call. It’s my decision. But yes, we do all chip in. Whatever happens, it goes without saying that I have to be really comfortable with it.”

United have already proved their durability this season, establishing a three point lead over second placed Norwich City despite a casualty list of almost ridiculous proportions. In order to cope without Ahmedhodzic, however, they must also demonstrate an innovative streak too. The summer signing from Malmo, who has scored three times in his first 10 appearances since leaving Sweden, had spent the past month deptusing on the left hand side of United’s rearguard following the loss of Max Lowe, Robinson and Clark. His most obvious replacement, Rhys Norrington-Davies, is comfortable operating there. But with neither Lowe nor Robinson available for selection, who replaces the Wales international at wing-back? United could change formation, switching to a back four rather than a three. But that would threaten to change the entire dynamic of their team, precisely at the moment they want to begin strengthening their grip on the race for promotion.

“We’ve looked at the players available, maybe changing shape or playing someone else in that position,” continued Heckingbottom, who is also missing Ben Osborn; a midfielder capable of being deployed at wing-back. “We’re always making slight adjustments, though. Every game, it’s the same.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic is out of action because of injury: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“On paper, it might look as if it’s the same team or shape. But the players will tell you it’s not like that. We change all the time.”

Heckingbottom made no secret of his displeasure as the Bosnian FA’s decision to speak publicly about Ahmedhodzic’s situation ahead of the meeting with City, claiming it has given John Eustace’s 17th placed side an advantage and questioning how officials in Sarajevo could predict the 23-year-old will be out of action for at least four weeks when “They haven’t even scanned him.”

Presumably the FSBiH’s assessment came about following their conversations with United when it became clear Ahmedhodzic would not be taking part in the Nations League fixtures against Montenegro and Romania. But Heckingbottom’s focus, when he met journalists at the Randox Health Academy on Thursday afternoon, was still on solving the Ahmedhodzic conundrum.

“We’re always chatting, it’s not like you just wait for something to happen,” he said. “We ask ‘What would we do if this happened? What would we do if that happened?’ That’s non-stop because then, you’re less likely to get taken by surprise.”

Paul Heckingbottom with his assistant manager Stuart McCall (right): Ashley Crowden / Sportimage