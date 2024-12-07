Successful Sheffield United trait here to stay despite Chris Wilder hearing “oohs and aahs” from fans

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will continue with their brand of risk-and-reward football that has served them so well so far this season, despite the audible anxiety from Unitedites at some aspects of it. The Blades have adapted their style this season after relegation in the summer, playing with a back four and a more patient build-up.

The summer signing of Michael Cooper has certainly helped that, the former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper looking as accomplished with his feet as his hands in a Blades shirt. That composure has allowed United to bypass the opposition press on numerous occasions and break upfield quickly but is not without its risks, with some audible gasps when Cooper or one of his defenders hold onto the ball a second longer than some Unitedites think is safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bravery comes in different forms, however, and doesn’t have to be a Jack Robinson-type of sticking the head where it hurts when the boots are flying. United’s players are also encouraged to show bravery on the ball, to try and make things happen rather than playing safe and worrying about the potential consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an approach that has certainly worked so far, with the Blades climbing to the top of the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures which sees them travel to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion. “I hear a few ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ when Michael Cooper's trying to bounce it out,” boss Chris Wilder said ahead of the trip to the Midlands.

“We're trying to build from the back. I'm not so sure we're as risky as some of the teams and some in the Premier League too. I'm quite pragmatic, if there's a high press there's an options to go long and if their press is good then we have to find a way to start our build from the back. But that's what we're trying to do and you have to risk everything in football.

“There's always a decision to be made and defensively, if players feel it's a big risk then it's not a big risk worth taking. So having confidence to get that first pass out, to start attacks, and then through the midfield, we try to build and try to dominate possession with the two sixes. And at the top of the pitch we've got players who can risk, like Jes[Rak-Sakyi] and Gus [Hamer].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At times I'm banging my head on the dugout wall with Gus, but what I will say is that he is prepared to risk and this is the reason he's such a key, instrumental and good player for us. Because when that risk comes off, like the ball to Callum [O’Hare] in the derby win and the ball for the goal at Coventry and other bits of magic he's produced ... that's where you want him to risk even more so. I don't want us to be doing Cryuff turns on the edge of the box but you have to be calm and composed in possession and control the game, and control our emotions as well.