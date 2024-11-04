Sheffield United could receive double injury boost ahead of Bristol City trip as they look to build on Blackburn Rovers result

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will give Rhian Brewster as long as possible to prove his fitness ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Bristol City, boss Chris Wilder has confirmed. The former Liverpool man was withdrawn during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers, after twice going down to the Ewood Park turf.

That understandably prompted concern, given Brewster’s recent record with hamstring issues, but the issue was one of contact rather than muscular and that has given the Blades some optimism that the forward could still make the trip to Ashton Gate ahead of next Sunday’s Sheffield derby against Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're checking him,” Wilder said. “He got a bang to his thigh. It's not a hamstring injury which was the biggest fear straight away because of his history with that part of his body. We'll give him as much time as possible today to be ready for tomorrow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man expected to be on the Blades teamsheet against Liam Manning’s men is Vini Souza, the United key man who was poleaxed by a heavy aerial challenge from Rovers sub Makhtar Gueye as the two competed for a high ball. United’s players were raging at the challenge which was punished only with a yellow by referee Oliver Langford when it could easily have been a red.

“He's OK,” Wilder, who also wondered if Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears had handled outside the box as United sought a third goal, added on Souza. “I'm going to put the referees' report today and it's a sending off, 100 per cent. The goalkeeper was a tight one, I can see that from the ref's position but the reaction of the players straightaway told the story [with Souza].

“Gus put his arms up straightaway. I know referees can't go off Gus Hamer's reaction or the reactions of players but when you see something that quickly and the reaction of everyone close to it, then it says a lot. The ref made a decision but that's a sending off. The lad led with his elbow and we're fortunate he didn't get wiped out. But he got up and got on with it.”