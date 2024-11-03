Over 3,500 jubilant Sheffield United fans roared on their side to another impressive away victory as the Blades ran out 2-0 winners at Blackburn Rovers yesterday. Harrison Burrows scored his first goal in United colours in the first half before Tyrese Campbell netted his second inside a week to seal three more deserved points for the Blades.

It was another good away day for Unitedites this season as they hailed their heroes at full time from a noisy Ewood Park away end. As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some brilliant photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise or maybe even yourself?