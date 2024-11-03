Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our fan gallery v Blackburn Rovers on another great away day

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 16:00 BST

Sheffield United fan gallery from Blackburn Rovers victory as Unitedites enjoy another productive away day

Over 3,500 jubilant Sheffield United fans roared on their side to another impressive away victory as the Blades ran out 2-0 winners at Blackburn Rovers yesterday. Harrison Burrows scored his first goal in United colours in the first half before Tyrese Campbell netted his second inside a week to seal three more deserved points for the Blades.

It was another good away day for Unitedites this season as they hailed their heroes at full time from a noisy Ewood Park away end. As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some brilliant photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise or maybe even yourself?

