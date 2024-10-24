Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to be done for Sheffield United to resurrect promotion push after successive blows at Leeds United and Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder has admitted that Sheffield United still have “plenty of work” to do this season after being brought to earth with the crashing thud of successive losses in the league. The Blades enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign before last Friday’s first defeat at Leeds, which was followed up by a 1-0 reverse at Middlesbrough last night.

That mini-period of two games had been marked in the calendars of United’s coaching staff as a tricky one to navigate and Wilder’s men will be keen to get back on the horse as soon as possible, ideally starting with this weekend’s return to Bramall Lane to host Stoke City. Their unbeaten start earned them plaudits aplenty and Wilder a manager of the month gong, but this will be a real test of character now as they aim to prove that the mini-blip is just that rather than a more terminal indication of how their promotion push may pan out.

“We' ve come to two of the toughest places to get a result, back to back, and we've not got what we wanted from them,” Wilder admitted. “I've got to say, though, when people are handing out monthly awards and doing interviews, we're not talking about being the best team in the division. Because, as I've talked about, there's still plenty of work to be done.

“And I'm not being critical, because I have a lot of respect for this club and for Michael [Carrick, the Boro manager]. But Boro have been working at it for quite a while to get it to where it is. A lot of hard work has gone into that and it has to go into us too. Has it been where we want it to be, up to Leeds? No. We understood that. So we'll keep working at it.”