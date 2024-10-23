Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder's verdict as Sheffield United slip to consecutive defeats away at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder bemoaned the lack of quality that could have earned Sheffield United a result at Middlesbrough this evening as they were sentenced to back-to-back defeats. The Blades, unbeaten in their first nine league games of the season, have now tasted defeat in their last two, away at Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Their performance was at least more threatening at the Riverside but it was the same outcome as Emmanuel Latte Lath came off the bench to head Boro to victory. Earlier Jesurun Rak-Sakyi had seen an effort cleared off the line superbly by Luke Ayling but United couldn’t test Seny Dieng enough in the home goal.

“I thought it was a game with two really good sides,” Wilder said. “They just connected better in the final third than we did. The detail of the centre-forward who came on ... we talked about that. That's his run, he pulls off the centre-half and full-back and there was one quality ball. They had chances, possibly more than we did, but it could have been a result for us. But it wasn't.

“They're a really good side and we've lost, in my opinion, a pretty tight game. Knilly was here on Saturday, the crowd were booing then and not booing tonight. That's what we've got to be looking at. We've lost two games, two tougher games than they lost, and we've got to go and get that result we all want for our players on Saturday against Stoke.”

United were disjointed in attack, with Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare both struggling to impose themselves on the game while Brewster and particularly Rak-Sakyi looked more threatening, and the miss of Vini Souza’s midfield control was keenly felt.

“I wouldn’t have thought it would have been a smash and grab if we'd got in front and held on, and they've won a tight game,” Wilder added. “We're just a little disappointed we didn't connect around the edge of the box and test their goalkeeper more. We got in some great positions all game and didn't really find that last little bit that would have got us a result.”