Sheffield United history maker Daniel Jebbison signs for Burton Albion on loan

The England youth international, who became the youngest player to ever score on his full Premier League debut last season, will spend the rest of the season at Burton under the guidance of the former Chelsea striker.

Jebbison has recently been linked with a big-money m ove away from Bramall Lane and United originally wanted him to join their sister club Beerschot on loan.

But Jebbison will spend the rest of this campaign under Hasselbaink, who he admits was a big attraction.

"I'm buzzing to be signing for Burton. I can't wait to get training and the hard work starts now,” he said.

"Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a manager who's played at the highest standard and we got on really well when we first had a chat and have lots in common.

"I think I have a lot I can learn from him and that's why I thought coming to Burton is the best move as he can help to develop me as a striker."

Hasselbaink added: "We are delighted to have got him in.

"It’s very refreshing to see that he has chosen us ahead of a lot of other big clubs, and that he is thinking about his development with us.

"Daniel is a big, big talent who we are delighted to have. We’re expecting good things and a lot of hard work from him.