Sheffield United's move for Parma's Yann Karamoh "OFF after work permit issues" - reports
Italian media reports have confirmed that Sheffield United’s move for Parma winger Yann Karamoh is off after the player failed to obtain the necessary work permit to work in England.
The Frenchman is understood to have travelled to France to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to United, which has now broken down.
The 23-year-old was previously with Inter Milan before loan spells at Bordeaux and Parma, signing a permanent deal at the Ennio Tardini Stadium last year.
He cost Inter £11m as a teenager when he made the move from Caen in his native France and is a former French U21 international after previously representing his country at every level between U16 and U20.
United, who earlier unveiled Morgan Gibbs-White as their third summer signing after arriving on loan from Wolves, are still hoping to tie up a deal for Barcelona’s Alex Collado after the young winger reportedly agreed to join Slavisa Jokanović’s side.