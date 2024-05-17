A dispiriting season will come to an end on Sunday afternoon when Sheffield United host a Tottenham Hotspur side that will hope to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Champions League.

For The Blades, it is the Championship that will be at the focus of their attentions during the summer as Chris Wilder looks to lead the club back from their relegation into the second tier of English football at the first attempt.

On the back of a season that has garnered just three wins in 37 league games, Wilder will face a sizeable task in turning around the negative momentum at Bramall Lane - but that is already underway after the departure of several long-serving players was confirmed earlier this week.