Burnley do have the option of a 12-month extension but it has not yet been activated so, as it stands, the midfielder will be available for free this summer. Has been a regular feature for Vincent Kompany's side and previously linked with a move to United.Burnley do have the option of a 12-month extension but it has not yet been activated so, as it stands, the midfielder will be available for free this summer. Has been a regular feature for Vincent Kompany's side and previously linked with a move to United.
Burnley do have the option of a 12-month extension but it has not yet been activated so, as it stands, the midfielder will be available for free this summer. Has been a regular feature for Vincent Kompany's side and previously linked with a move to United.

20 Premier League free agents Sheffield United could sign including Arsenal, Liverpool & Newcastle stars

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 17th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 12:22 BST

Chris Wilder will oversee plenty of ins and outs at Sheffield United this summer.

Sheffield United look set for a very busy summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Chris Wilder’s side host Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on Sunday’s final day but regardless of the result, will finish rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Wilder has already confirmed that some senior players will be moved on as he attempts to reset the culture at United, and that will almost certainly lead to a significant overhaul. Funds are not infinite, however, and the opportunity to pick up a bargain or two should be relished.

A huge number of experienced players will leave their respective Premier League clubs for free this summer, and the Star has picked out 20 options that United could look to sign.

Another whose contract can be extended a further 12 months, although that hasn't happened yet. Fulham are keen to tie their full-back down to a longer-term deal.

1. Kenny Tete (Fulham)

Another whose contract can be extended a further 12 months, although that hasn't happened yet. Fulham are keen to tie their full-back down to a longer-term deal.

Photo Sales
Hasn't quite worked for the midfielder at Goodison Park but there have been moments of top quality. Will turn 31 in the summer but experience at Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona is no bad CV.

2. Andre Gomes (Everton)

Hasn't quite worked for the midfielder at Goodison Park but there have been moments of top quality. Will turn 31 in the summer but experience at Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona is no bad CV.

Photo Sales
Looks likely to leave West Ham when his contract expires. Celtic also thought to be interested but full-back remains a key priority to strengthen at Bramall Lane.

3. Ben Johnson (West Ham United)

Looks likely to leave West Ham when his contract expires. Celtic also thought to be interested but full-back remains a key priority to strengthen at Bramall Lane.

Photo Sales
Reports suggest West Ham may opt against a one-year extension in search of a younger replacement this summer, which would leave Antonio free to find a new club. Recently turned 34 but still looking sharp.

4. Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Reports suggest West Ham may opt against a one-year extension in search of a younger replacement this summer, which would leave Antonio free to find a new club. Recently turned 34 but still looking sharp.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueArsenalLiverpoolNewcastleChris WilderBramall LaneTottenham Hotspur