Sheffield United look set for a very busy summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Chris Wilder’s side host Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on Sunday’s final day but regardless of the result, will finish rock-bottom of the Premier League.
Wilder has already confirmed that some senior players will be moved on as he attempts to reset the culture at United, and that will almost certainly lead to a significant overhaul. Funds are not infinite, however, and the opportunity to pick up a bargain or two should be relished.
A huge number of experienced players will leave their respective Premier League clubs for free this summer, and the Star has picked out 20 options that United could look to sign.