Sheffield United look set for a very busy summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Chris Wilder’s side host Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on Sunday’s final day but regardless of the result, will finish rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Wilder has already confirmed that some senior players will be moved on as he attempts to reset the culture at United, and that will almost certainly lead to a significant overhaul. Funds are not infinite, however, and the opportunity to pick up a bargain or two should be relished.

A huge number of experienced players will leave their respective Premier League clubs for free this summer, and the Star has picked out 20 options that United could look to sign.

1 . Kenny Tete (Fulham) Another whose contract can be extended a further 12 months, although that hasn't happened yet. Fulham are keen to tie their full-back down to a longer-term deal. Photo Sales

2 . Andre Gomes (Everton) Hasn't quite worked for the midfielder at Goodison Park but there have been moments of top quality. Will turn 31 in the summer but experience at Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona is no bad CV. Photo Sales

3 . Ben Johnson (West Ham United) Looks likely to leave West Ham when his contract expires. Celtic also thought to be interested but full-back remains a key priority to strengthen at Bramall Lane. Photo Sales