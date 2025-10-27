Sheffield United hero Chris Basham opens up on latest “battle” after another setback alters plans

Chris Basham, the Sheffield United cult hero, has opened up on his “battle” to return to normal life after the horror injury that ended his career just over two years ago. The centre-half spent 10 years at Bramall Lane before being forced into retirement.

His final professional kick of a ball came at Craven Cottage in October 2023, when United went to Fulham and the popular defender suffered a horrific injury that saw him taken straight to hospital in London. A long stay and multiple operations followed as surgeons tried to correct the issue but Basham was forced to call time on his career as a result.

He did pull on a United shirt one last time for his testimonial earlier this year, which saw more than 17,000 spectators pack into Bramall Lane and almost £300,000 raised for the Weston Park Cancer Charity, and has kept a close eye on his former side’s fortunes since hanging up his boots.

Speaking recently on BBC Radio Sheffield Basham revealed he is set to go under the knife once more next month and that United’s current struggle is having an impact on him, too. “I miss football probably more than I ever have,” he admitted.

“I didn’t think I would miss it as much as I do. It’s the weekend games and when I’m watching them live, and obviously watching a struggling Sheffield United hurts us even more. When they were flying last year I was thinking that was my job done, but now it hurts a bit more because I wish I could be in and around the place.

“More in the dressing room as a football player, not as a coach or anything like that. Just as a player. I loved having to come through some sort of battle and that’s the kind of battle I’m in at the moment with myself.

“I’m two years down the line now and I’ve still got a few more things to tick off to make myself better. I’ve got another operation planned for the end of November, which needs to be done. It was always planned but things have taken a little bit of a turn for the worst, quicker than I thought.

“So I’m going to get that done and hopefully I can come out the other end. And hopefully, when I am coming out the other end, Sheffield United can be in a better place than they are now as a football team.”