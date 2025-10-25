Chris Wilder refutes “cheap” Sheffield United theory despite “naive” admission after Preston North End capitulation

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder refuted the “cheap” theory that a fragile mentality led to Sheffield United’s capitulation as they threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Preston North End last night. The Blades were on track for a brilliant third win in six days after early goals from Andre Brooks and the irrepressible Callum O’Hare.

But goals either side of half-time from Lewis Dobbin and Japhet Tanganga (own goal) changed the mood completely and Paul Heckingbottom’s side went on to complete the comeback thanks to a winner from former Blade Daniel Jebbison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manner of United’s capitulation saw many supporters question their mentality after the game but it was a theory that Wilder rejected, with the Blades boss pointing to some good late chances for sub Djibril Soumare and Harrison Burrows (twice) to rescue something from a game they looked in control of just before the break.

“That's an easy, cheap one that you can say,” said Wilder when asked about the mentality point. “It's an easy one, isn't it? ‘We caved, we gave in.’ You've got to give credit to the opposition. They sniffed it and stuck it on us. So you've got to give them that credit. We'd have been exactly the same.

Chris Wilder refutes “cheap” Sheffield United theory despite “naive” admission after Preston North End capitulation

“I'd have sprinted down the tunnel. I'd have said to my players: ‘We've dodged a bullet, we need to be better. We've given ourselves a lifeline in the 45th minute. I would have said that or all the things that experienced campaigners like Stuart [McCall, Heckingbottom’s No.2] and Paul most probably said to their team.

“Asking: ‘How have we got away with them not being out of sight and this game not being put to bed.’ So it's a cheap one that you can always use about mentality. They stuck it on us. Yeah, we are a young side, and we are naive in our approach in certain moments. They didn't give it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think if you talk about poor mentality, if you want to go down that road, in the position we’re in and with the young players that we've got and where we're at, then we might have got done four, five or six.

“But we didn't. And we did enough, in my opinion, to get something from the game. Because we had a right go towards the second part of the second half.”

It is true that United had good chances, with Soumare’s probably the pick of the bunch after coming off the bench, but North End will also have been disappointed not to put the game to bed, with former Wednesday man Michael Smith missing an absolute sitter after entering the fray in the second half.

“We made poor decisions and didn’t put them to bed when we were on top,” Wilder added. “Was it Preston being poor or was it us playing well? I was delighted in terms of how we set up and how we jumped and how we forced and how we created. But you have to put teams to bed when you get the chance.”