Paul Heckingbottom answers Tom Cannon transfer question amid confirmed “admiraton” of under-fire Sheffield United man

When asked on Friday night if he may resurrect his previous interest in Sheffield United striker Tom Cannon when the transfer window reopens for business in January, Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom did not give too much away. The former Blades chief had just got one over his former club, his current side coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

North End were understood to have made a move for the Republic of Ireland international late in the summer window, but United were already light in the forward area after the sale of Kieffer Moore and Cannon remained at Bramall Lane past the deadline.

He has failed to hit the net so far this term, having done so just once last term, with increasing question marks over his United future from sections of supporters. Boss Chris Wilder, who was in charge when Cannon arrived from Leicester City back in January, recently answered those from his perspective, insisting he still believes the striker can be a success at Bramall Lane.

But he also admitted that Cannon has “made things difficult” for himself with a run of one goal in 29 competitive games for the Blades, with his most recent appearance being a 10-minute cameo off the bench against his former loan club on Friday as United looked to get back into a game that they had earlier seemed in total control of.

Cannon’s biggest impact was a shot into the side-netting at Deepdale and after the final whistle, which ended United’s hopes of ending a three-game week with a third victory, The Star asked Heckingbottom whether Cannon remains on his radar ahead of January.

“Do you know how much money we’ve got?” was the former Blades chief’s curt reply, albeit one delivered with a grin on his face. But North End felt confident enough that they may be able to land Cannon to make a move in January, offering to pay the majority of his wages, and little has happened since to suggest that United will be desperate to keep him.

Boss Wilder will have to wheel and deal himself when the new-year sales begin, in a bid to freshen up the squad he re-inherited from Ruben Selles after the Spaniard’s disastrous reign came to an end, and any opportunity to free up some room on the wage budget is likely to be seriously considered.

Speaking back in September, North End director Peter Ridsdale admitted there was “a very small chance” that Cannnon could have returned to Deepdale in the summer. “It is difficult because he's contracted to another football club,” he added.

“It would have been last minute and it would have needed Sheffield United to say: ‘Look, it's not working for us and here's a deal that works for everybody’. But they didn’t.

“Is he a player we admire? He is. Would we bring him back in the future if we could, and if it worked for him and Sheffield United? Absolutely. And, do I believe that he would come back if the opportunity arose? Yes, I do.”

Almost half of the senior goals in Cannon’s career came during his time at Preston, the striker finding the net eight times in 21 appearances after joining on loan from Everton for the second half of the 2022-23 season.