Sheffield United can sit back and relax as they wait to see who, out of Coventry and Luton Town, will be joining them and Burnley back in the Premier League season. Meanwhile, in League One, Sheffield Wednesday are just one win away from gaining promotion into the Championship.

It’s going to be a big transfer window for the Yorkshire sides this summer and they have both been linked to new personnel already. Here are the latest updates on both the Blades and the Owls, and their rivals, as the 2022/23 season draws to a close.

Blades rival Everton and Burnley for Ryan Kent

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Ryan Kent this summer when his current deal with Rangers runs out. The former Liverpool man has made it clear he will not be penning a new contract and he’ll be looking for a new club next month.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blades ‘have had talks’ with Kent but they are one of many teams monitoring his situation. Everton are keen to bring him back to Merseyside, while Burnley, Bournemouth and Leeds United are also in the running for his signature.

Kent has been touted as a potential summer signing for the Clarets

Wednesday keen on Lyle Taylor

Out of favour Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor is also due to leave his club this summer and a new deal has not been offered. The 33-year-old has commanded a lot of attention, with Sheffield Wednesday among those showing reported interest. They are joined by Millwall and Rotherham United in the running, as per Football League World.

Taylor has not featured for Forest this season and will be looking to pursue more regular first team football elsewhere. He has also reportedly received interest from MLS teams, but his preference is to stay in England.

Burnley start talks with Arsenal’s Sambi Lokonga

After a superb season in the Championship, Vincent Kompany is ready to attack the Premier League with Burnley and he is on the transfer market for new recruits.