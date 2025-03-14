Sheffield United confirm season ticket prices for new season as new owners follow through on key pledge amid Wednesday comparison

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed details of their season-ticket renewal pricing for next season as new owners COH Sports follow through on their promise to make attending Bramall Lane games “accessible and affordable for our supporters.” The American group completed their purchase of the Blades just before Christmas and stated their desire to make “our fans ... the heart of what [we] stand for.”

The new owners passed their first real test in charge with a positive transfer window, with the pricing of matchday and season tickets seen as another yardstick with which to measure them going forward. United have traditionally kept prices affordable - certainly in comparison to other clubs at Championship level - and renewal rates for the 2025/26 season, in which the Blades could be in the Premier League, have now been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing season ticket holders who wish to retain their seats for next season will see a rise of £23 across the board, for both adult and concession passes. That is a maximum rise of £1.21 per game if United are in the Premier League next season, and £1 per match if they remain in the Championship.

The renewal period begins today (March 14) at 9am and runs until May 2, or sooner if United secure their place in the Premier League before that date. The cheapest adult renewal price is £426 on the Kop, with the price £536 on the south, John Street and family corner stands.

SUFC

The club say that contactless season tickets will become their “default method of entry” for supporters from next season after the system’s “successful implementation,” although supporters who opt against adding their passes to their phones can request a plastic card at the time of renewal with a £15 charge per card. Existing cards cannot be reactivated for the upcoming campaign.

The prices compare favourably in comparison to across the city at Wednesday, with some fans faced with increases of 17.5 per cent when their “first-phase” renewal pricing was confirmed recently. The most expensive season ticket costs £630, with prices on the Kop also higher at Hillsborough. The Owls classify their concessionary price slightly differently so some supporters can get a season ticket slightly cheaper than at Bramall Lane while some categories, including students and U21s, pay more for Owls games.