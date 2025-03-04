Sheffield United icon pays tribute to “chirpy-but-miserable father figure” after sad passing confirmed

Bramall Lane icon Brian Deane paid an emotional tribute to Geoff Taylor this morning after the former Sheffield United assistant manager passed away at the age of 92. Taylor was an integral part of the Blades’ success in the 1980s and 1990s, as a trusted No.2 to Dave “Harry” Bassett.

The pair first linked up as players with amateur team Hayes before working together in coaching capacities at Wimbledon, Watford and then Bramall Lane. He was described by both Bob Booker and Alan Kelly as “one of the unsung heroes” of United during a spell in which they won back-to-back promotions, with Taylor and Bassett memorably disagreeing over who would fulfil the role of “zone man” on that iconic day at Leicester back in 1990.

Such affection for Taylor did not fade in the decades since, with United players and staff from that era frequently visiting Taylor after his health declined and he moved into a care home. News of Taylor’s sad passing spread on WhatsApp groups that still bond the group all these years on, with memories shared of his impact - both as a coach and a human being.

“When I came to United, he was one of the reasons I settled in so quickly,” Deane told The Star. “He was a real chirpy-but-miserable father figure. All the boys loved him, in many ways he was one of us. He was everything we needed at that time, someone for team building and team bonding. You could say what you wanted in front of Geoff but he was always the same person.

“We’re all gutted. We’ve been sending him videos in the last few months to keep his chin up and helping him to remember some of the memories we had together, so it’s come as a bit of a shock to us all today. He helped put the likes of me on our journey, along with Harry. They worked so well together.

“Harry might be the one who’d get angry and then Geoff would go and smooth things over afterwards, take you to one side and smooth things over. He could get the immature laughs that could break the ice as well. So he was a very important member of that era for us.”

Taylor, who was 11 years Bassett’s senior, was an ideal balance for the more volatile manager but had his moments as well where he let United’s players know what was expected of them. He was also a renowned tactical coach who, along with the likes of physio Derek French, kitman John Greaves and youth coach Keith Mincher, formed a tight circle of backroom staff in Bassett’s iconic era.

“There’s not just one thing I can put my finger on as a memory of Geoff,” Deane added. “He was such an integral part of it that it would be unfair to say one thing when he was kind of woven in the fabric of all our success. At times he was the sensible person on Harry’s shoulder. Don’t get be wrong, Harry was brilliant but there might be times he’d gone overboard or gone too lenient and Geoff was the balance.

“That was so important. Absolutely. It was a combination of everything. They had such huge personality. Geoff had a huge personalty, but not a big voice. He was the subtlety in the background. At times he could be the hammer or the silk glove. But no-one has a bad word to say about him. He was affectionately known and respected by all of us.”