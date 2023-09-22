Sheffield United given big injury boost ahead of Newcastle United clash
Sheffield United will be able to welcome back a key player for this weekend’s match against Newcastle United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United will be boosted by the return of skipper John Egan for this weekend’s match against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Egan came back from international duty with the Republic of Ireland, with a knock having gone there not fully fit and playing two matches.
That forced the defender to miss last week’s defeat to Tottenham, with Chris Basham stepping into the backline.
However, manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed that his captain will be available for Sunday’s visit of Eddie Howe and co. with the extra day helping along the way.
“Egs has trained - he came back in,” said Heckingbottom. “Obviously we’re a day further on this week with having a Sunday game, so he came back in on Tuesday and joined in with the boys so he’s had a full week.”
United will still be without George Baldock, who also picked up a knock while away with Greece and Will Osula, who was with Norway’s under 19s remains unavailable.
The latter leaves Heckingbottom with few options up front, Oli McBurnie being suspended after his two yellow cards against Tottenham. Benie Traore could come into the side to face Newcastle in wht would be his first start since the defeat to Man City in August.