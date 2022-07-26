But who is Khadra the person? And how, after Paul Heckingbottom’s side officially confirmed the 21-year-old has become the fourth new addition to their squad during this summer’s transfer window, did he join his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion?

Born in Berlin to Lebanese parents, Khadra has represented Germany at youth level but remains eligible to represent Ivan Hasek’s side. After progressing starting his career with CFC Hertha 06 and TeBe Berlin, he captured the attention of Borussia Dortmund, enrolling on their youth programme in 2016 - helping them win both the under-17 and under-19 Bundesliga titles. In between, Khadra also made six appearances in the UEFA Youth League, featuring against the likes of Club Brugge, Atletico Madrid and Monaco.

Despite those successes, he was eventually released by Dortmund. But Khadra’s performances there had captured the imagination of Albion, who offered him a place in their under-23’s team. Three months after scoring on his debut, during a win over West Ham, Graham Potter handed Khadra his first taste of Premier League action, introducing him as a substitute during the closing stages of a visit to Manchester City.

Having been awarded a new contract lasting until next summer, Khadra spent last term with Rovers where he featured 28 times and netted five goals before injury interrupted his progress.

Reda Khadra impressed for Blackburn Rovers last season: Alex Livesey/Getty Images