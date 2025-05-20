Sheffield United at full strength ahead of play-off final as Chris Wilder lays down Sunderland challenge

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United players to make the difference in this weekend’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland - even if they start the Wembley showpiece on the bench. The Blades chief has some real difficult dilemmas in his starting XI against the Black Cats, chiefly given to him by Callum O’Hare.

The former Coventry City man has responded brilliantly to losing his place amid a change of shape that rendered his preferred No.10 role obsolete, but he did his hopes of a Wembley start no harm at all with a goal off the bench in both legs of the big semi-final aggregate victory over Bristol City.

Kieffer Moore will also hope that his performances in the two legs against the Robins have cemented his place while Tyrese Campbell and Tom Cannon could be vying for the chance to start alongside him on Saturday afternoon as the Blades look to get back into the Premier League at the first attempt after relegation last term.

Wilder will also be able to call upon Ben Brereton Diaz and Femi Seriki against Sunderland while midfielder Tom Davies’ return to fitness could prove timely, both from an ability and experience perspective. "Physically we've got everybody available, which is fantastic news,” said Wilder.

“They're all knocking on the door, all putting their hand up to play. Tactically we've got to find a way to get the job done, execute the gameplan. Technically we've got a really good group of players. I've got a real good group of players that can produce big moments and keep clean sheets and play on the big stage.

"The mentality has been really consistent. I'm enjoying watching the players, I'm liking where they're at at the moment. There's no guarantees of course, but I don't think we could have prepared any better.”

Speaking to the media this afternoon ahead of his side’s final preparations for Saturday’s winner-takes-all clash, Wilder revealed he has already picked his team to face Regis Le Bris’ men. "Of course. We've worked on that,” he admitted.

"But the way modern football is now is about the use of your substitutions. We've always been proactive in terms of the use of our substitutions. There's always a go-to if we're chasing the game or needing to change it up or see a game out. That's the modern way.

"Just looking at the last two games we've played, the substitutes have had an impact. I was a little bit critical towards the back end of the season in terms of the impact the substitutes should have made but now they're really making an impact.

"Everyone's had a part to play since the start of the season. I've not wavered from that. We're an all-in football club. It's not about you, it's about what happens with the group and the team. The group wins and the group loses. We're in a good place.

"We've won 30 games out of 48 this season. We're a winning football team, we're going for wins. We know how to win and that has got to be our focus on Saturday.”