Sheffield United’s teenage centre-forward Daniel Jebbison has been challenged to begin realising his potential after Paul Heckingbottom, the Championship club’s manager, insisted he can become a major player in its push for promotion.

After recovering from injury, Jebbison hopes to make his first appearance for United since the beginning of October when Coventry City visit Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Aged 19, the Canadian-born England under-20 international became the youngest player to score on his full Premier League debut during a match at Everton a year-and-a-half ago. But having been loaned-out to Burton Albion in order to study under former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid marksman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Jebbison’s career in South Yorkshire has not progressed at the speed coaching staff expected with a fitness issue recently hampering his efforts to command a regular place in United’s starting eleven.

Admitting the burgeoning partnership between Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie has limited the youngster’s opportunities this term, Heckingbottom admitted following United’s win over Wigan Athletic on Monday: “Oli is coming back from hernia surgery and Jebbo would have been on the bench if Oli hadn’t been fit enough to be involved. We wanted to get him (Jebbison) properly sorted out because he is one who could be involved next week. He’s one who we could bring in and there’s a big opportunity for him.”

Heckingbottom was responsible for handing Jebbison his senior debut at United, after he graduated from their youth programme. The victory at the DW Stadium, delivered courtesy of goals from John Egan and Billy Sharp before Nathan Broadhead pulled on back for the hosts, saw Heckingbottom’s side reach the halfway stage of the campaign boasting a five point lead over third placed Blackburn Rovers. United trail leaders Burnley by three.

“I speak to Jebbo all the time,” Heckingbottom said. “There’s been a door open for him for a long time. I’m waiting for him to step through it and that’s what he’s got to be looking to do as well. I know how good Jebbo can be and what he’s capable of. It’s there for him to take during the second half.”

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison has been told he can play a major role during he second half of the season: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants Daniel Jebbison to grasp his opportunity: Darren Staples / Sportimage