The saga threatening to develop over Iliman Ndiaye’s Sheffield United future may have taken another twist this afternoon as Everton, one of the Senegal star’s suitors, apparently made a decision on the future of manager Frank Lampard.

National newspaper reports over the weekend linked the Toffees with a move for Ndiaye, with figures of £15m and £22m mentioned – neither of which reflect the World Cup star’s true value, especially with United in such a good position in the race for promotion.

Everton, by comparison, are in a relegation battle once again, after narrowly beating the drop last season, and could pass the Blades on the way down to the Championship in the summer if things go to plan in South Yorkshire.

Everton are second bottom of the Premier League and a run of nine defeats in 12 league games persuaded owner Farhad Moshiri to fire his sixth manager in just under seven years since taking over, according to the PA news agency this afternoon.

Only 10 days ago Moshiri offered public backing for his manager but hugely-damaging defeats to fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham have forced a change.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss won just nine and lost 21 of his 38 Premier League matches since taking over and departs eight days before the first anniversary of his appointment.

Iliman Ndiaye has excelled for both Sheffield United and Senegal this season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage