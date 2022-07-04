The Scotland international, who moved to Germany for an undisclosed sum last week, scored both of his new club’s goals during a 2-1 friendly win over Karlsruher.

Burke netted only twice for United during nearly two years at Bramall Lane. But it took him less than 25 seconds to open his account for Bremen, capitalising on a defensive error almost immediately after being introduced as a second-half substitute before pouncing again following another mistake.

Oliver Burke (right) during a training session with Sheffield United

Burke’s exploits won praise from his new colleagues, with Marco Friedl describing him as a “really great guy”.

“The two goals really mean a lot to me,” Burke admitted. “The coach and my teammates don’t know me too well yet, so I’d like to show them what I’m capable of.”

Burke, aged 25, enjoyed a spell with Red Bull Leipzig before joining United from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020. He spent the second half of last term on loan at Millwall before completing a surprise transfer to the Weserstadion, being joined there by ex-Derby County defender Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan, four years Burke’s junior, moved on a free transfer with County signalling they will fight for compensation. Tellingly, officials at Pride Park refused to acknowledge Buchanan’s presence in Bremen on their in-house media platforms when the deal was first announced.