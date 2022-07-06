The 34-year-old, whose contract at Bramall Lane expired earlier this summer, agreed a one year contract at Pride Park following talks with manager Liam Rosenior.

United want Tom Lawrence, previously of County, to fill the void created by McGoldrick’s departure.

David McGoldrick, previously of Sheffield United, has joined Derby County: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking to his new club’s official website, McGoldrick described how a match settled by Lawrence when Paul Heckingbottom’s side visited the east Midlands in January helped influence his decision.

“What stuck out for me last year was when I was at Sheffield United and we lost 2-0; the place was rocking,” McGoldrick said. “To say where Derby were in the table and the stuff that was going off, I couldn’t believe it. It was probably the best atmosphere that we faced last year.”

“Tom Lawrence scored two worldie goals and the place was rocking,” he added. “So if we can get anything like that going this season then it’s going to be a force.”

David McGoldrick waves goodbye to Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Previously of County’s arch-rivals Nottingham Forest, McGoldrick scored 30 times in 136 appearances for United; helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

County, who were in danger of going out of business until being purchased by a local property developer, are preparing to spend the season in League One following their relegation from the Championship. But the recent takeover has prompted a flurry of new signings, with former United loanee Conor Hourihane also joining Rosenior’s squad.