Although the Republic of Ireland international is refusing to consider where his future lies until later this summer, preferring to focus on trying to help Paul Heckingbottom’s side qualify for the Championship play-offs, he did admit to being frustrated when the 44-year-old’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic left him on the bench.

On loan from Aston Villa, that indicates Hourihane will refuse to contemplate joining anyone unable to offer him the chance of regular first team action.

Sheffield United's Conor Hourihane celebrates his goal at QPR: David Klein / Sportimage

I’m very relaxed about it, open to whatever comes my way,” he told The Star, when asked to outline his position. “We have got an important game coming up and, to be honest, that’s what I’m concentrating on right now.”

The calculations

Aged 31, Hourihane has been informed his contract at Villa Park will not be extended when it expires at the end of the Premier League season. The midfielder stepped-off the bench to score one of United’s three goals during last week’s win over Queens Park Rangers. Fifth in the table, that result means they will be guaranteed a top six finish if they can beat title winners Fulham at Bramall Lane tomorrow. United enter the final round of games two points ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough and three in front of Millwall in eighth.

Paul Heckingbottom worked with the Republic of Ireland international at Barnsley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Experience

Hourihane, who has previously won promotion with Villa and Barnsley, where Heckingbottom was manager at the time, said: “I’m open to it, whatever comes my way. I’ve enjoyed the season here. I’m very fond of him as a person and a manager.

“It’s not about me thinking about my time, it’s about Sheffield United.”

Conor Hourihane says he has enjoyed his time with Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

The budget

Heckingbottom told journalists during his latest media briefing that he is still waiting to receive a recruitment budget from United’s board of directors, despite confirming defender Jack Robinson has joined captain Billy Sharp in extending his stay.