After failing to appear in the squad which beat Millwall last weekend, having also been omitted from the one which travelled to Watford during the opening round of fixtures, it seems likely that Osula will be placed on loan with a lower league club in order to accelerate his development.

United had hoped that might be Albion, managed by former Chelsea and Holland marksman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, after being impressed by the work he performed with Daniel Jebbison last term.

But Sam Winnall, previously of Wednesday, has recently moved to Staffordshire on trial and is expected to agree a permanent switch if an agreement can be thrashed out.

Given the budget restraints Hasselbaink is working under, that might prohibit him from progressing a deal for Osula too after apparently expressing an interest in working with Osula following United’s friendly against Albion last month. Alternatively, capturing Winnall might persuade Albion to pair him with a younger, fresher player in order to turbocharge their attack.

Will Osula with Sheffield United's head of player development Jack Lester

After being beaten by Bristol Rovers over the weekend, they have yet to find the back of the net in League One action since the beginning of the new campaign.

Now back in South Yorkshire, Jebbison has been effusive in his praise of the advice Hasselbaink offered him during the first half of last season, which he spent on loan with Albion before an injury crisis necessitated his return to Bramall Lane.

Jebbison spearheaded United’s attack at Vicarage Road, before coming on as substitute during the 2-0 win over the visitors from London.