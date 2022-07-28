The Star understands that coaching staff at Bramall Lane were so impressed with Daniel Jebbison’s development after spending five months working under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink last term, they are minded to ask the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid marksman to help develop Osula if the decision is taken to place him with a lower league club.

Jebbison, who scored nine times in his 23 appearances for Albion before returning to Bramall Lane in January, has spoken in glowing terms about Hasselbaink’s influence. The England under-19 international, who like Osula is aged 18, netted twice when United visited Staffordshire for their penultimate warm-up fixture ahead of Monday’s Championship opener against Watford.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He (Hasselbaink) brought me on and helped me so much,” Jebbison said. “So all I can really say is ‘thanks’, because he was brilliant to me.”

Osula, who represents Denmark at youth level, was drafted into United’s squad towards the end of the previous campaign; making his senior debut during March’s draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. Regarded as one of the most promising players to progress through their academy in recent years, United view both Osula and his close friend Jebbison as future first team regulars.

It is a measure of their potential that a number of Premier League clubs are thought to have been monitoring their performances this summer, with Liverpool and Newcastle understood to be keeping a watching brief on Osula. Everton have previously been credited with an interest in Jebbison.

Sheffield United's head of player development Jack Lester speaks to Will Osula

Hasselbaink, who scored 87 times in 177 outings for Chelsea before leaving Stamford Bridge in 2004, is believed to be in the market for a new striker. Although Jebbison stole the limelight when United travelled to the Pirelli Stadium last week, the 50-year-old’s relationship with coaching staff there means he will be aware of Osula’s potential - a situation which could smooth negotiations if Heckingbottom proposes a deal.

However, with captain Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie still recovering from injuries, United will be loath to let Osula depart until they return to fitness.

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink worked wonders with Will Osula's close friend Daniel Jebbison: Alex Davidson/Getty Images