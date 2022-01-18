The Sweden international stopper is understood to have completed a medical at Villa Park with a deal having been agreed to cut short his loan spell at the Blades from Roma.

That leaves United with two goalkeepers in Wes Fodderingham and Jake Eastwood and manager Paul Heckingbottom needs another to fill the gap.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Davies celebrates with the second place trophy after getting promoted following during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Barnsley at Memorial Stadium on May 04, 2019 (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The Blades had recently been linked with Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding who is down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium, however numerous reports have indicated that another Stoke keeper is in Heckingbottom’s sights.

Adam Davies is reportedly the man wanted by United, though it would appear as though it might be difficult to get the player away from Stoke.

Davies, who worked under Heckingbottom at Barnsley, recently won Stoke’s Player of the Month award and has kept five clean sheets in his 12 appearances for the Potters this season.

The 29 year-old Wales international began his career at Everton before moving to Sheffield Wednesday where he was back-up to Chris Kirkland.

Davies moved across South Yorkshire to Barnsley in 2014 without making an appearance for the Owls and went on to have a successful period at Oakwell, partly under Heckingbottom, twice winning promotion to the Championship as well as picking up a Football League Trophy winners medal.