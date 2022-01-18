Egan himself is understood to have missed United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves after contracting coronavirus, and his defensive partner Ben Davies will be absent from their trip to Preston North End this evening after also testing positive.

The positive momentum United had built up with four straight victories late last year has been wrecked by a number of postponements, because of Covid-19 in the opposition dressing room, and the Blades – playing only their second league game since early December against Derby on Saturday – certainly looked rusty in a 2-0 defeat.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom missed that game after contracting Covid-19, being forced to watch on a screen from home while Stuart McCall led from the touchline.

“It’s always a bit strange, especially in the time we’re in now,” Egan said.

“We’re losing teammates every week and then the manager. It’s strange but you have to get on with it.

“We all know the situation everyone’s in all over the world and we have to get on with it and deal with it the best we can.

Oliver Norwood and John Egan in conversation during Sheffield United's defeat at Pride Park: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s got to the stage where everyone’s used to it now, you have to crack on and try and keep professional.”