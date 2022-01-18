Sheffield United star reveals how Blades are coping with Covid-19 cases after teammate tests positive
John Egan, the Sheffield United defender, says that he and his teammates are starting to become accustomed to Covid-19 wreaking havoc with the English football calendar after one of his teammates became the latest Blade to test positive for the virus.
Egan himself is understood to have missed United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves after contracting coronavirus, and his defensive partner Ben Davies will be absent from their trip to Preston North End this evening after also testing positive.
The positive momentum United had built up with four straight victories late last year has been wrecked by a number of postponements, because of Covid-19 in the opposition dressing room, and the Blades – playing only their second league game since early December against Derby on Saturday – certainly looked rusty in a 2-0 defeat.
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom missed that game after contracting Covid-19, being forced to watch on a screen from home while Stuart McCall led from the touchline.
“It’s always a bit strange, especially in the time we’re in now,” Egan said.
“We’re losing teammates every week and then the manager. It’s strange but you have to get on with it.
“We all know the situation everyone’s in all over the world and we have to get on with it and deal with it the best we can.
“It’s got to the stage where everyone’s used to it now, you have to crack on and try and keep professional.”
United fell to 14th after losing at Derby, while Preston are a place lower in the table on the same number of points.