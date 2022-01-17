What Sheffield United boss said about reports linking Blades with Frank Fielding after Aston Villa make Robin Olsen move
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, refused to be drawn on reports linking the Blades with a move for goalkeeper Frank Fielding as a replacement for Robin Olsen.
Olsen, the Sweden No.1, is a target for Aston Villa, who are keen to sign some goalkeeping cover in this window.
But Paul Heckingbottom has reiterated again that the on-loan AS Roma man will not be allowed to depart until United have a replacement – with media reports over the weekend suggesting that Fielding, formerly of Derby County and Bristol City and currently at Stoke, is that man.
“Frank’s on a short-term contract at another club,” Heckingbottom said when asked about Fielding ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Preston North End.
“We’ve been in contact with the goalkeepers we think are available and until we know we can bring one of them in, we can’t let Robin go.
“I understand his and Roma’s position and we need to respect that. He’s not our player but at the same time, he’s under our loan contract.”
“That’s all it is, links,” Heckingbottom said of the Olsen speculation.
“We have to make sure as a club we’re in a position where we can bring someone in.
“I spoke with Robin, he understands the situation and everyone understands. That’s as far as we’ve got.”
Olsen has not played for the Blades since November, a 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers. He picked up a rib injury in the international break that followed, and his return to United action was then complicated by testing positive for Covid-19.