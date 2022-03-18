Andre Wisdom is training with Sheffield United: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

As The Star reported yesterday, the former Liverpool and Derby County defender is training with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad after leaving Birmingham City earlier this week.

With United sandwiching a midweek visit to Blackpool in between last weekend’s game at Coventry City and tomorrow’s match against Barnsley, coaching staff have decided to reserve judgement on Wisdom until he has enjoyed an opportunity to work with his potential new team mates.

“To be fair to Andre, he’s only done bits and bobs with the rest of the lads,” Jack Lester, United’s head of player development said. “We have been resting and preparing for games, and away of course, so he’s only had one or two chances to join in with the rest of the lads.

“Most of what he’s been doing up until now has been a little bit isolated away from the group. Maybe only a couple of times, there’s been a chance for him to get involved with a session.”

Lee Bowyer, the City manager, arranged a condensed pre-season programme for Wisdom when he first arrived at St Andrews. That had not been completed when the 28-year-old moved to South Yorkshire.

“To be fair to Andre, he looked fine when he came in,” Lester continued. “He looked in pretty good shape, so he’s obviously been working hard and well.

“Most of what he’s been doing with us has been with the staff. But the break comes at a great time for us and for him. Because we’re not going to be playing, we’ll be working on the pitches, he can join in properly with the group as a whole then.”

Asked if Wisdom’s representative had approached United or if United had made overtures to their client, Lester appeared to suggest it was the latter. Capable of playing at either centre-half or right back, Wisdom has been without a club since leaving Pride Park at the end of last term.