Speaking as his former club prepares to make the short journey to Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom admitted his players are still feeling sore after seeing two goals ruled-out for offside at Bloomfield Road.

The 44-year-old, who led the visitors to promotion from League One before taking charge of United, labelled both of those decisions “incorrect” - effectively accusing the match officials of costing his team its place in the play-off positions.

With attention now turning to the meeting with Poya Asbaghi’s side, Heckingbottom told The Star: “We have got to channel it, what we are feeling. That’s the only thing we can do now. We’ve got to try and make sure it helps us give another really positive performance.

“We’re going to get some decisions going our way, I’m sure, between now and the end (of the season). Well, we had better do.

“But it’s so tough when I see what my players and my staff are putting in at the moment. How hard they are working to do what we’re doing, and then have something happen to them like that.”

Heckingbottom was referring to the fact United remain in promotion contention despite losing 11 senior outfield players to injury. By his own admission, the situation is now beginning to influence tactical switches during games as well as selection policy.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants players like Billy Sharp to channel their frustration on Barnsley: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We’d love to have the luxury of re-energising some of the lads, maybe leaving the odd one out here and there, just to give them a little rest,” Heckingbottom said. “But we don’t.”

Sheffield United felt hard done by at Blackpool in midweek: Andrew Yates / Sportimage