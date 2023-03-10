George Baldock has been told never to lose his confrontational streak as Sheffield United prepare to resume their push for automatic promotion from the Championship.

In an interview with The Star ahead of tomorrow’s game against Luton Town, the wing-back admitted “being angry” helps him perform at his best after being encouraged to harness his natural aggression by both manager Paul Heckingbottom and his predecessor Chris Wilder.

Baldock made his third appearance since recovering from an injury during Tuesday’s victory over Reading; a result which saw second-placed United move seven points clear of Middlesbrough with 11 matches remaining.

Asked about the defender’s abrasive approach, Heckingbottom said: “It’s a big part of how he plays and George has got a physicality to his game that he needs, always, to impose.”

Asked if he would ever ask Baldock to curb his aggression, Heckingbottom replied: “No. Never, because his personality needs to be shown.”

As United continue to negotiate their way through a busy period in the fixture calendar - a task which has been complicated by the march into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup - Baldock could start against opponents who make the journey north ranked fifth in the table.

“Every single one of the players we’ve got, they’ve all got different characters, different strengths,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s a strength and we’ve all got ones that we need to show.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom likes George Baldock being angry: David Rogers/Getty Images

“That’s how, in George’s case, he imposes himself on other people,” Heckingbottom added. “That enables him to be the player is and should never be taken away from him.”

