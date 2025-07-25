Sheffield United fans told of their importance under new Ruben Selles era

Ruben Selles will have to win over some fans after taking over as Sheffield United manager

Former Sheffield United striker Dean Saunders has outlined the importance of the Blades faithful as they enter a new era under Ruben Selles.

Ruben Selles finds himself in a tricky position as he takes over a side who were so close to achieving their ultimate goal of returning to the Premier League under former boss Chris Wilder last season, but ultimately fell short in heartbreaking fashion as they conceded a last-minute winner to Sunderland at Wembley.

The 42-year-old Spaniard becomes only the second foreign manager in United’s history after Serbian boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who was sacked after just 19 Championship games in charge in the 2021/22 season.

However, Selles will be hoping for a much more enjoyable time in South Yorkshire compared to that of Jokanovic and former Blades centre forward Saunders believes the fans at S2 can play a big part in making Selles’ spell at the club a successful one.

‘Blades fans have to get behind Selles’

Saunders, who scored 17 goals in 43 appearances at Bramall Lane in the 1997/98 season, said, “The Sheffield United fans have got to get behind Ruben Selles. They will obviously have been sad to see Chris Wilder go.

“I know what it’s like to be a manager – one minute you’re a genius, the next you’re clueless. Really, managers are somewhere in between. They all understand football, but they do make mistakes, which are easy to point out with hindsight. Unless you win, though, you’re a mug. You have to win games.

“Selles understands the league, and he knows what he’s up against. It’s a great job for him.”

When does Sheffield United’s season start?

Sheffield United fans will have their first glimpse of what Selles has to offer in a competitive game when their season starts at Bramall Lane on 9 August in a repeat of last season’s play-off semi-final match-up against Bristol City.

The Spanish manager will also be able to endear himself to the Blades fans if he can continue the club’s success in the Steel City derby and repeat the Sheffield double Wilder achieved last season.

The first of those games will take place away at Hillsborough on 22 November and the return fixture at Bramall Lane is on 21 February 2026, subject to broadcast changes.

