Sheffield United fans will get the chance to give a proper send-off to modern-day legend Jack O’Connell next month when the popular former defender returns to Bramall Lane to hopefully pull on the red and white shirt one last time. The Liverpudlian was one of the best value-for-money signings in United’s recent history before his career was cruelly cut short by injury before it reached its prime.

Now 31, O’Connell has embarked on life after football after being forced to call time on his bid for fitness after suffering a freak knee injury in training during his time with United. At his peak, he was on the verge of the England senior squad, with then-manager Gareth Southgate holding discussions with Blades boss Chris Wilder about the former Brentford man’s capability after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

With his last game for United played out in the behind-closed-doors era of Covid-19 football, Unitedites never got a proper chance to say goodbye to O’Connell but they will get the opportunity next month when he returns to Bramall Lane for Chris Basham’s ‘Big Charity Bash’, which raises important funds for Weston Park’s scanner appeal.

O’Connell has been confirmed as one of a number of former Blades who will pull on the shirt one last time, including popular fellow promotion-winning heroes Mark Duffy, Paul Coutts and Leon Clarke, while ex-Blades defender Phil Jagielka will don the gloves one more time against a Sky Sports select XI featuring a host of familiar names with Blades links.

“I think it’s always difficult when you have to retire ... you don’t get the feeling, when you clap the fans at the end and say thank you for everything,” Basham, who also had to retire through injury, said in an exclusive sit-down chat with The Star recently. “I think it will be nice for him to go back and get that feeling, and show gratitude from his point of view as well.

“It’s hard at the time, because you’re leaving the game and your emotions are also a little higher. Then, once things have settled down, you realise what you’ve done and what you’ve done for the club. It means much more now, seeing flashbacks and things like that. It’ll be great for all the lads to come back, because they’re heroes to a lot of these fans, so it’s nice for them to also give something back to the city that they played in for so long.”

While Basham was in the twilight of his career when injury ended it, after a sickening incident away at Fulham last season, O’Connell was just 26 when a freak training ground collision caused damage to his knee that could not, despite the best efforts of all involved, be overcome. The defender gave absolutely everything in his rehab effort before admitting defeat almost two years ago.

“I spoke to Jack quite a lot,” admitted Basham of his time on the sidelines. “Especially when I was going in for surgeries and things like that, because I knew he went through the same thing. I got to 36 which is a big achievement even nowadays, so I think for him it would have hurt a little bit more, because of the pure fact that he had to finish when he was at the top of his game.

“To be honest, it wasn’t nice to see. But he gave us loads of advice on how to come back. ‘Don’t worry about the day-to-day things, worry about things if it’s not right in a couple of months’ time.’ He was really good and to be honest, Sheffield United were fantastic as well. They were from the outset.”

O’Connell, the partner of England Lioness Alex Greenwood, focused on his business interests in the fitness industry after hanging up his boots but he will be always fondly remembered at Bramall Lane for his immense contribution to a period that brought two promotions in the space of three years and then a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

“I think it was always going to be close between him and Tyrone Mings, for who was going to get that England call-up at the time,” Basham added. “I think me, him and Mings were all at the top of our games at the time and with Jack being a left-sided centre-half and how good he was, he was close.

Sheffield United missed Jack O’Connell on and off the pitch: Chris Basham

“He trained at 100 per cent every day and gave everything in games. All the lads will always tell you how good of a player he was but training-wise he was fantastic as well. He never had a day off and so to see him get injured like he did was disappointing, most of all for himself. But for the lads as well, because we missed him and we really struggled to replace him.

“We struggled without his energy and his demands on himself and the team. He was quiet in the dressing room but he was fantastic and loud out on the pitch, so it was great to have. I think he’ll be happy to come back here and play a few minutes and just be part of a team again because I think that’s what we miss most.

“When you come out of football, you leave a team and you leave a special bond between each other. It’s like in any other work - if you spend five, six, seven or years with a team or with players, you grow a bond together. Yeah, I had loads of downs at the club but I also had loads of ups as well and we knew that the ups were going to be better than the downs.

“But the down times hurt a lot more, because you didn’t want to let anybody down. You didn’t want your teammates down, the manager down, the fans down as well. I think that was what hurt the most. With the ups, you all celebrated together and you had the best time of your life but I loved every minute.”

Confirmed Sheffield United XI for Big Charity Bash

Chris Basham, Paul Coutts, Martin Cranie, Mark Duffy, Richard Stearman, Leon Clarke, James Beattie, James Hanson, Bob Harris, Alex Baptiste, Terry Kennedy, Jake Wright, Phil Jagielka (GK), Kieron Freeman, Jack O'Connell. Manager: Chris Wilder

Sky Sports XI

David Prutton, Michael Brown, Curtis Davies, Luke Chambers, Lee Hendrie, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Mitch Taylor, Scott Van Der Sluis, Antony Genn, Matt Kilgallon, Jon Stead, Jon Richardson, Kell Brook, Bobby Davison, Paddy Kenny, John Beresford, Keith Gillespie, Leigh Bromby. Manager: Paul Sampson (Royal Oak FC). Assistant manager: Steve Bracknell

Tickets are still available for the game via United’s official website, with more than 10,000 sold ahead of the big day on May 4.