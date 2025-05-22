Sheffield United fans sent Wembley warning amid threat of police action, club bans following play-off final

Around 35,000 Sheffield United fans are gearing up for a Wembley weekend they hope will be more memorable than previous visits to the national stadium, with their side taking on Sunderland for a place in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Tickets have now gone off sale for Blades fans for the play-off final.

Both ends of the stadium will be a sea of red and white as the third and fourth-placed sides in the Championship face off in 90 minutes that will define their seasons. Blades fans have been busy sorting out shirts and finding flags to present at Wembley, with some individuals taking things a step further by attempting to sell pyrotechnics on social media ahead of the big day.

Such activity has attracted the attention of United, who have passed the information to the local police force. A Blades statement this morning reminded supporters that being in possession of a pyrotechnic device - lit or unlit - is a criminal offence and that a range of sanctions may follow, including arrest and prosecition and/or club bans from future games.

The Blades statement read: “Sheffield United football club has been made aware of individuals attempting to sell pyrotechnics on social media ahead of Saturday's play-off final at Wembley Stadium. These reports have been passed onto the police.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all supporters that it is a criminal offence to be in possession of a pyrotechnic device - whether ignited or not - when entering or inside a football stadium.

“At Bramall Lane this season, we have experienced multiple incidents where pyrotechnics have caused serious harm, including burn injuries and damage to clothing. These dangerous items have no place in our game and jeopardise the safety of fellow fans.

“Wembley Stadium operates with strict security procedures and robust screening methods. Anyone found attempting to bring prohibited items into the stadium will be refused entry. Additionally, those caught may face arrest, prosecution, and long-term consequences such as court-imposed or club-issued bans from future matches.

“We urge all supporters to play their part in making Saturday's game a safe and enjoyable occasion for everyone. Support the Blades the right way - together, responsibly, and safely.”

The extent of items not permitted inside Wembley is vast, with a full list available on their website but including items like pushchairs, selfie sticks, drones, “unauthorised musical instruments, vuvuzelas or megaphones” and drones. Sunderland fans have reportedly ordered tens of thousands of black cat balloons ahead of the game, while Unitedites have their own plans to create a wall of noise for their side in the big final.