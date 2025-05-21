Memory of "Starman" George Baldock fuelling Sheffield United history quest ahead of Sunderland play-off final

The second leg of Sheffield United’s 6-0 aggregate play-off win over Bristol City was one of the most memorable nights in Chris Wilder’s time with the Blades - and not just because of the way his side emphatically booked their place in the final at Wembley this weekend. The game saw United fans pay their most poignant tribute yet to late former right back, George Baldock.

The Greek international’s “Starman” song has been sung all season, following news of his tragic passing late last year, but very rarely with the volume it reached in the second half against City. At one stage it felt like every Blades fan in the stadium was on their feet and signing it, in a poignant moment that will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it.

Baldock was no longer a United player when he passed away at his new home in Greece, having signed for Panathinaikos after leaving the Lane last summer, but that did little to dampen the sense of sadness felt at his loss. His spirit lives on with his former club and teammates, however, with his No.2 shirt proudly hung in the dressing room at every game. This weekend, it will do so at Wembley.

"Every club has got their own stories,” Wilder said. This is a story that's not fabricated, it's not false. This is somebody that was an incredibly popular player for the football club, who some of the players that are still with us played with and lived nine or 10 months of their lives with.

"These are all things that have happened to us, and I think the club and the players have handled it incredibly well and gone about it the right way. Remembering George, which is really important.

"It won't be the be-all and end-all. It won't be anybody's fault if we don't get the result we want and it won't be the reason if we do get the result we want. But it's just part of life. Unfortunately people lose their lives.

"There are sad stories to go with happy stories, but hopefully we can remember George, which we have done so far this season, in an incredibly positive way on Saturday afternoon.

“You'd have to ask the players what motivation it gives them. They'll have their own motivation. But he's with us. We're proud of his contributions to our football club and incredibly sad he's not with us.”

Signed from MK Dons, Baldock twice helped United into the Premier League and his terrier-like spirit matched United perfectly. On United’s last Wembley appearance, he locked up good pal and £100m England international Jack Grealish on the Manchester City left wing as they won 3-0 to reach the FA Cup final. Speaking to him afterwards, Baldock rejected any personal plaudits, such was his disappointment that the Blades had lost the game.

Asked if United can harness anything from the spirit of Baldock’s memory ahead of their Wembley date with Sunderland, Wilder admitted: “I certainly do and I should imagine the players do. It [the tribute against the Robins] was an incredibly powerful moment.

“I've had some incredible memories at Bramall Lane since I was a young boy but that was by far and away the most emotional, powerful memory I had. Of course we were winning and so that goes hand in hand, I suppose.

"We've not tried to use it as a motivation; he's just been with us on the journey. His shirt is in the home and away dressing room right the way through. It was an emotional afternoon after his passing, at home to Stoke City. We can just use examples of how George was as a player and a person as well. Incredibly motivated and driven, wanting to be the best and to play at the highest level.

"I think there are similarities with a lot of the players starting off in the lower leagues, Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows are similar to George in starting at MK Dons and then up to Sheffield United. Then, all of a sudden, he’s playing in the Premier League and is an international with Greece.

"Those achievements weren't given and I think that sums up our football club. We're never given anything, we have to fight for everything. We have to really dig deep and fight tooth and nail to achieve stuff. There's a good comparison with the attitude I love to see in players, and I loved in George. And I love to see in the football club.”