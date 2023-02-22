Why Gareth Ainsworth won’t get any Sheffield United well-wishes after landing QPR job

Gareth Ainsworth walked out of Wycombe to take charge of QPR yesterday - but won’t get many well-wishes from Blades fans

Gareth Ainsworth will not have received any well-wishes from Sheffield United fans after walking out on Wycombe to take charge of the Blades’ Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.

Ainsworth was appointed as Neil Critchley’s successor after a decade at Wycombe, signing a three-and-a-half year deal at Lofrus Road. Critchley lasted only 12 games in charge, having replaced Michael Beale in December.

United fans have not forgiven Ainsworth for his horror tackle on hometown hero Dane Whitehouse, which ended the midfielder’s career back in 1997. While Ainsworth has previously insisted he wrote a letter to Whitehouse to apologise, the former Blade says it was never received and if Ainsworth lasts long enough as QPR boss to come back to Bramall Lane, he can be assured of a spicy reception.

The Gareth Ainsworth tackle that ended Dane Whitehouse’s career

In 1998, after a game at the Lane, Whitehouse’s late dad Sid attempted to board the Port Vale coach and confront Ainsworth over the tackle that ended his son’s career before many believe he had even reached his prime. “I think it took quite a few people to get him off that coach,” Whitehouse told The Star in 2020 in his first interview about that tackle.

“If I injured someone, or I went in for a tackle and they ended up hurt, I would have god damn made sure I went to see them. He had so many chances, but didn’t. That’s what p****d me off even more.

“I’ve never hated anyone, and I don’t hate him as a person, but I hate him as a footballer and I hate his manner. He never paid any respect to me, when I was going through a bad time. He may say he sent a letter, and he may have. But even then, it’s not good enough.

“No player goes out there to deliberately hurt an opponent, but if you do then you at least apologise to them. We had phones back in 1997 - it wasn’t the 1940s. So I think a letter is a get-out clause, to be honest.

“His rashness cost me my living and if I ever saw him in the street, I honestly don’t know what I would do. I don’t know if I’d lay into him. I know I wouldn’t shake his hand, and I would definitely not accept an apology from him. It’s too late now.”

United will hope that any reunion with Ainsworth is delayed for at least another season. The Blades have faced QPR twice already this season, losing 1-0 at Bramall Lane and drawing 1-1 away, and are four points clear of Middlesbrough in what is shaping up to be an intriguing end-of-season promotion race to the Premier League.

