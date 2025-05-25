Cheers and tears - 39 more great pictures of Sheffield United fans at Wembley that sum up the day

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 25th May 2025, 17:53 BST

It was a rollercoaster of a day for Sheffield United fans at Wembley for their Play-Off Final with Sunderland

Another trip to Wembley ends just how the rest have done for the past 100 years.

United fans, of course, went to the capital full of hope and were given plenty of reason for that when they went on front in the first half in a match against Sunderland they were dominating.

But a disallowed goal thanks to VAR and two for Sunderland meant it was the same old story for United.

Flick through our gallery for pictures that sum up what the day was like

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London.

1. Sheffield United fans at Wembley

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London.

2. Sheffield United fans at Wembley

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London.

3. Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London.

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London. | John Walton/PA Wire

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London.

4. Sheffield United fans at Wembley

Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

