Another trip to Wembley ends just how the rest have done for the past 100 years.

United fans, of course, went to the capital full of hope and were given plenty of reason for that when they went on front in the first half in a match against Sunderland they were dominating.

But a disallowed goal thanks to VAR and two for Sunderland meant it was the same old story for United.

Flick through our gallery for pictures that sum up what the day was like

1 . Sheffield United fans at Wembley Sheffield United fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire Photo Sales

