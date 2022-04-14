Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who face Reading at home tomorrow afternoon, had been set to kick-off their visit to Bristol City on Monday at 3pm.

But the start time was changed towards the end of last month, with the match now set to begin at 5.30pm after being selected for live television coverage. That prompted an outpouring of complaints on social media from people whose travel arrangements have been affected by the switch, with news United’s trip to Queens Park Rangers the weekend after next has been brought forward 24 hours for the same reason compounding their frustration.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United supporters gather to watch their team in action: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“With broadcasters increasingly calling the shots, supporters are sadly all too familiar with games being displaced with insufficient notice,” an FSA spokesperson said. “This makes getting to games needlessly difficult and the public transport network impossible to use on matchdays.”

Sixth in the Championship table with only five fixtures remaining, United are hoping to qualify for the play-offs and then make an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last term.

They contest the first of those at Bramall Lane on Good Friday, before making the long journey to Ashton Gate. Heckingbottom’s side then meet Cardiff City, ahead of clashes with QPR and Fulham.

“It is clear that schedulers and the football authorities put the money that broadcasters bring above the needs of matchgoing fans,” the FSA spokesperson added. “This has to change.”