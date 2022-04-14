Games against Reading and Bristol City don’t create the same stir among their supporters as, say, clashes with Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough or maybe even Fulham.

But make no mistake, with only five matches remaining on the regular season schedule and the race for the play-offs still tighter than David Lee Roth’s old spandex pants, United’s next two assignments are absolutely huge.

“We know what’s at stake,” manager Paul Heckingbottom said, predicting the picture will become clearer following the Easter weekend. “There’s only three to go after this and, although nothing is going to be decided, I think everyone’s going to understand exactly what they’ll have to do by the time it’s all over. Even though, and I can’t stress this enough, there’s still going to be lots of work for us all to do.”

The first instalment of United’s Bank Holiday double-header is being staged tomorrow afternoon. On paper, the meeting with Paul Ince’s side appears to be a routine engagement. Ranked 21st in the Championship, the visitors from Berkshire are 15 places and 28 points behind Heckingbottom’s team.

But the form guide means nothing at the business end of a campaign. Pressure and expectation, as United were reminded en route to a surprise defeat at Stoke a fortnight ago, can have a debilitating effect upon footballers who are either fighting for survival or, in their case, chasing promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United side face a hectic weekend: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

“Reading are going to be dangerous, that’s what we’re preparing for,” Heckingbottom continued. “They have their own thing going on. They’re in a little less (trouble) now than they were a few weeks back. They’ll know there’s a chance they could effectively make themselves safe, depending upon what happens with Barnsley.

“But we’ve got our own thing to try and take care of too.”

The prize for United, who are again set to be without their captain Billy Sharp and influential centre-half Chris Basham through injury, is to ensure they remain in control of their own destiny. To some degree at least. On the cusp of the top six, Middlesbrough could draw level with Heckingbottom’s men if they mirror their results in the meantime and then win their game in hand, against Cardiff, later this month. With a goal difference of plus 10 compared to United’s tally of plus 12, Wilder will be hoping Reading not only beat his former club but beat them comfortably as well.

Appointed in November, when Slavisa Jokanovic’s brief but turbulent reign came to an end following a win over United’s latest opponents at the Madejski Stadium, Heckingbottom’s arrival has transformed United’s fortunes. The first of his 12 victories in 23 outings, six of which have finished all square, came during the 44-year-old’s debut - in permanent charge following a spell as caretaker last term - on the touchline. City, where United travel on Easter Monday, were the fall guys that day.

Reading, managed by Paul Ince, are first on the Easter agenda for promotion chasing Sheffield United: Clint Hughes/Getty Images

Despite insisting his squad only have eyes for Reading, the analysts Heckingbottom tasks with furnishing those under his command with the information required to perform at their maximum have already begun poring over footage of Nigel Pearson’s team.

“We’ve had two games for a week for so long, pretty much all the way through,” Heckingbottom said, explaining how United will deal with the fast turnaround. “So it will be exactly the same approach. As far as we are concerned, it’s all about Reading right now - trying to get the points - and then straight away after it will switch.

“We’ll come in on Saturday, see how much of a debrief we need to do, and then take care of the recovery process.”

With the fitness issues which wreaked havoc with United’s planning earlier this season now beginning to ease, Heckingbottom did hint the eleven which starts against Reading will not be the same as the one which takes to the pitch at Ashton Gate 72 hours later. “We’ll be using the squad, especially as some people are coming back, so they’ll be opportunities.”

Sheffield United's players will be using technology to help them prepare for the fast turnaround in games

Attributing United’s defensive solidity to “clear and consistent messages” - they have kept 12 clean sheets since beating City 2-0 five months ago - the contribution Heckingbottom’s technical and tactical gurus have made to that run deserves to be recognised. Information, and lashings of it, is distilled down into bite size chunks able to be consumed quickly before matches.

“There’s going to be a lot of video work,” Heckingbottom said. “The analysts, they always work a game in front so they’re already looking at going to Bristol. They are picking out things that are significant. The thing is, within all of that though, the principles of how we play always stay the same. That means, whoever comes in, they know what they need to be doing and how they fit into the overall framework.”

“There’s plenty of tailored information, for individual players, too,” he added. “If you came into the dressing room beforehand, you’d see quite a few of the lads on laptops or tablets looking at footage of who they’ll be coming up against. They get the video links sent to them. It’s just a quick reminder about those little details which can be vitally important.”

Middlesbrough face second-placed AFC Bournemouth, who drew with United last weekend, when Heckingbottom’s charges lock horns with Reading. Blackburn Rovers, in seventh, are away at Peterborough while Millwall, ranked ninth, face a potentially awkward visit to Preston North End. Luton Town, directly above United in the rankings, meet automatic promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime fixture.

“Look at the Hull result at Boro,” Heckingbottom said, noting how Wilder’s men suffered a shock loss last time out. “It’s dangerous when people give you points. We had the same thing against Hull when we did everything but score. We know how tough it’s going to be. Reading will scrap and they want the points. We are preparing for the very best Reading.”

Nigel Pearson, head coach of Bristol City and former Sheffield Wednesday defender, faces Sheffield United on Easter Monday: Alex Burstow/Getty Images