Neil Redfearn’s side will host the Black Cats at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off.

Tickets are on sale for the game, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions, with the Tony Currie stand opened for the Women’s Championship clash.

United go into the clash on the back of a 3-0 win at Stourbridge, which booked their place in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Sixteen-year-old Mia Enderby scored her first senior goal in that win – with Redfearn predicting big things for the future.

"It was job done for us really," the former Leeds United chief said.

"There were some good moments for us. It was good for Mia to get off the mark. We're going to see a lot more of Mia.

"Mia is one of a talented group we've got in the first team squad. We can't always rely on them; they're young players, they need to come in with no pressure and to be able to make mistakes.

“But it was a great performance. "She linked well with [Courtney Sweetman-Kirk], she's a really bright footballer and an unbelievable finisher.

“Courtz led the line well and that was a good performance for Mia to be alongside. And Lucy Watson had some really good moments too."

Sunday’s game is United’s second at Bramall Lane this season, after 4,100 supporters attended their clash with Liverpool back in October to set a new league record attendance figure.

The Blades lost 2-0 on the day and Redfearn said: "I think the whole occasion last time put a bit too much pressure on everyone, and we just didn't perform on the day.

That can happen. It's a bit more low-key this time and for me, it's just another game.

"It's a big open pitch and a quick surface, which should suit us. We'll try and get some of the stuff we did against Stourbridge into next week.